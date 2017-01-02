Wie der Herr so das G'scherr
Bilder mit Hund
Frittenbude haben „Bilder mit Katze“ besungen. Ein langhaariger Typ auf Instagram macht’s ein wenig anders und zelebriert nun „Bilder mit Hund“.
Es gibt da draußen – bestimmt auch unter euren Freunden – diese Menschen, die behaupten Haustiere und Haustierbesitzer würden sich im Laufe der Zeit immer mehr ähnlicher werden. Charakterlich als auch, viel wichtiger, optisch. Wenn Freunde diesen Umstand einmal erwähnen, so im ganz normalen Alltag, dann geht es meistens um das Wamperl, das man sich beim gemeinsamen „Lassie“-Schauen angefressen hat. Oder um die vernachlässige Frisurpflege.
Ein Typ namens Topher Brophy hat diese Vorstellung jetzt auf eine schwer Instagram-taugliche Spitze getrieben und avanciert gemeinsam mit seinem Aussiedoodle Rosenberg zu einem Instagram-Star, der sämtliche, sich am Strand räkelnde Insta-Models in den Schatten stellt (wenn es irgendwo am Strand von Malibu-Beach halt auch Schatten gäbe). Man muss schon zugeben: Die beiden sehen sich frisurtechnisch verdammt ähnlich. Man muss aber auch zugeben: Rosenberg macht ein wenig den Eindruck, als hätte er eine für seine Körpergröße unangemessene Dosis Sedalin gespritzt bekommen. Neben den Fotos finden sich zudem dann auch meistens noch ein paar zu hübschen Lebensweisheiten geformte Wörter: „Genieße dein Leben, solang du kannst“ und Artverwandtes. Herrchen scheint also auch etwas von dem Sedalin abbekommen zu haben. Naja, wie der Herr so das G’scherr eben.
