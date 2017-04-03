AKUT

Instagram-Account der Woche: kellyslater

Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion ein Instagram-Profil vor. Dabei ist es egal, ob es sich um Mode, Kunst, Design, Kulinarik oder Satire handelt. Das Profil muss gefallen. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.

Diese Woche haben wir für euch den Account von kellyslater.

Der US-amerikanische Profisurfer wurde 1972 in Florida geboren. Mit 45 Jahren zählt er, trotz seines hohen Alters im Bereich des Profisports, noch immer zu einem der besten Surfer der Welt. Im Jahr 2011 wurde Slater bereits zum elften Mal Weltmeister auf der ASP World Tour, damit ist er nach seinem Sieg 1992 nicht nur der jüngste, sondern auch der älteste Surfer der die Weltmeisterschaft gewinnen konnte. In der Serie Baywatch war der Profisurfer für eine Staffel als Schauspieler zu sehen. Er war in einer Beziehung mit Pamela Anderson, die damals die Figur der C.J. Parker verkörperte. Außderdem war er mit dem Topmodel Gisele Bündchen liiert, die heute mit Tom Brady verheiratet ist. Brady ist ebenfalls Profisportler. Auch wirtschaftlich dürfte es Slater gut gehen. Er hat zahlreiche Werbeverträge und hält an seinem Hauptsponsor, Quiksilver, drei Prozent der Aktien.

 

👊🏽😳🏄🏽#CannonBallComing!

Anyone for a surf at Trestles? Im sure that #BeachedWhale oil should keep the crowds to a minimum coming into summer! Sketchy. Great white sightings sure seemed to coincide with the burying of a whale 15+ years back by Trails. Not saying they weren't around before then but they've been sniffing around the area consistently since then. I wonder if they can/will tow this thing back out to sea before it completely decays in the rocks or do a necropsy on it. Anybody know? Can't help but think this (washing up right in the middle of #Lowers) is Karma for humans possibly having some part in this whale's death and the whale sending us a message we can't help but have a look at. A mile or two south and we probably wouldn't take nearly as much notice. Good summer to surf the wave pool. 😳🐋

