AKUT
Instagram-Account der Woche: kellyslater
Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion ein Instagram-Profil vor. Dabei ist es egal, ob es sich um Mode, Kunst, Design, Kulinarik oder Satire handelt. Das Profil muss gefallen. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.
Diese Woche haben wir für euch den Account von kellyslater.
Der US-amerikanische Profisurfer wurde 1972 in Florida geboren. Mit 45 Jahren zählt er, trotz seines hohen Alters im Bereich des Profisports, noch immer zu einem der besten Surfer der Welt. Im Jahr 2011 wurde Slater bereits zum elften Mal Weltmeister auf der ASP World Tour, damit ist er nach seinem Sieg 1992 nicht nur der jüngste, sondern auch der älteste Surfer der die Weltmeisterschaft gewinnen konnte. In der Serie Baywatch war der Profisurfer für eine Staffel als Schauspieler zu sehen. Er war in einer Beziehung mit Pamela Anderson, die damals die Figur der C.J. Parker verkörperte. Außderdem war er mit dem Topmodel Gisele Bündchen liiert, die heute mit Tom Brady verheiratet ist. Brady ist ebenfalls Profisportler. Auch wirtschaftlich dürfte es Slater gut gehen. Er hat zahlreiche Werbeverträge und hält an seinem Hauptsponsor, Quiksilver, drei Prozent der Aktien.
Wide bowl at #Cloudbreak. 5'4" #Omni epoxy was a touch light and small but man it felt like snowboarding. Glad I landed this cause the things behind it weren't so nice. But almost always better to go and find out than be bummed when you see the empty wave shot later. What a day that was! #7HourSession #MagicCarpetRide 📸 @russellhoover. @slaterdesigns
Always an honor and humbling experience to share the circle at #TheEddie with the craziest crew on earth. Hope we run this year. We had too many winters off before running this past February on #TheBrockSwell. Fingers crossed that we get to see the North Pacific start to light up soon. 🌊🏄🏽💪🏾👊🏽 #GoProHero5
Judging by our #FaceSwap, if #JohnCReilly and I were to clone kids at the same time in the same lab and they somehow cross-pollinated the germination, I'm not sure I'd be at liberty to bring either home. I'd probably convince him that he got a two for one with #FraternalTwins and I was just there checking the place out.
Anyone for a surf at Trestles? Im sure that #BeachedWhale oil should keep the crowds to a minimum coming into summer! Sketchy. Great white sightings sure seemed to coincide with the burying of a whale 15+ years back by Trails. Not saying they weren't around before then but they've been sniffing around the area consistently since then. I wonder if they can/will tow this thing back out to sea before it completely decays in the rocks or do a necropsy on it. Anybody know? Can't help but think this (washing up right in the middle of #Lowers) is Karma for humans possibly having some part in this whale's death and the whale sending us a message we can't help but have a look at. A mile or two south and we probably wouldn't take nearly as much notice. Good summer to surf the wave pool. 😳🐋