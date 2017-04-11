Photograph by @paulnicklen // The thing I love the most about leopard seals is that they are amazing communicators. They are full of curiosity and always seem to have an excess of bravado for the first few minutes of an encounter. Then they either leave or stick around and act like a huge dog as was the case with this beauty. But, this is truly a case of “don’t try this at home”. I have been around wild animals most of my life and believe that I exude a calm energy and in turn, they relax. The best thing about this photograph is that you get to study the canine and tri-cusp molar dentition of this species. The canines are for catching penguins and the molars are more for straining krill out of the water. Like a baleen whale, they take a big mouthful of krill and water and then use their big tonuge to push the water out between their teeth while keeping the krill in their mouth. #followme on @paulnicklen to learn a lot more about this charismatic species. With @sea_legacy @cristinamittermeier @ladzinski and @andy_mann #antarctica #nature #naturelovers #instagood #photooftheday #beautiful #cute #happy #followme #picoftheday #fun #smile #art #nofilter #amazing #beauty #photo #cool #instagram #instacool #love #gratitude #humbledbynature #expeditionscouncil

