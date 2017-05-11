AKUT
Instagram-Account der Woche: paulsfoodhaul
Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion einen Instagram-Account vor. Dabei ist es egal, ob es sich um Mode, Kunst, Design, Kulinarik oder Satire handelt. Das Profil muss gefallen. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.
Diese Woche haben wir für euch den Account von paulsfoodhaul. Auf seinem Account stellt Paul Castro regelmäßig Fotos von den neuesten Trends rund um das Thema Essen online. Das Essen, das von Castro gezeigt wird, ist meistens besonders kalorienhaltig, typisch USA eben. Donuts, Burger, Pommes, frittiertes Huhn, frittierte Zwiebel, frittierter Käse und Eis in den unterschiedlichsten und unnatrülichsten Farben, das alles gibt es auf dem Instagram-Profil zu sehen. Da läuft einem das Wasser im Mund zusammen. Leider sind viele Produkte bei uns nicht zu haben, aber vielleicht ja in naher Zukunft. Wer Hunger hat, sollte sich dieses Profil lieber erst nach dem Essen ansehen.
#NationalCerealDay calls for Fruity Pebbles 🌈 on my churro at @theloopchurros ➰…Churros for breakfast anyone? 😜 SNAPCHAT: 👻 PAULSFOODHAUL 👻 ———————————————— #foodblogger#cheatday#cheatmeal#eatfamous#feedyoursoull#eeeeeats#newforkcity#foodpornshare#yahoofood#buzzfeast#spoonfeed#lovefood#foodbeast#forkyeah#9gag#devourpower#feastagram#hypefeast#foooodieee#dailyfoodfeed
SECRET MENU ITEM‼️ Introducing a SECOND 2-toned @Starbucks: #PinkPurpleDrink! Ask your barista to mix the traditional Pink Drink first, add ice, and slowly add the traditional purple drink. Don't forget to add blackberries! #PinkPurpleDrink 💚💗 Also, this #MatchaPinkDrink is 100% real and we can vouch for @dailyfoodfeed. 🙌🏼 Though your barista might hate you, you have to ask them to mix the matcha and coconut milk together first, add ice and slowly add the traditional pink drink to make this cool ombre effect. 🌅 Outside of how magical it looks, it also tastes great. And remember to tip your barista! 💸 Here's how to make these drinks: 💚💗: #MatchaPinkDrink: This is a 3 part Pink Drink (Strawberry acai refresher with coconut milk) and 1 part Matcha Drink (Green tea with coconut milk)! 💗💜: #PinkPurpleDrink: 1 part Pink Drink (Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk) and 1 part Purple Drink (Passion Ice Tea with Soy milk, vanilla syrup & blackberries)! #DrinktheRainbow 🌈 SNAPCHAT: 👻 PAULSFOODHAUL 👻