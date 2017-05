Forever and always the show of my dreams. @victoriassecret If I could send, through the phone, the energy and emotion that filled the breathtaking Grand Palais as the music started, it would send chills down your spine. I will never be able to put into words how much being in this show means to me and how inspired I am by the people I get to work with. Thank you @ed_razek for believing in me and having me again and for putting so much heart into everything you do. @10magazine @johndavidpfeiffer @monica.mitro and everyone behind the scenes who has put so much time into #VSFS2016, you are so amazing and so appreciated. Can't wait to share this magical show with the world on December 5th! 🌙✨

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:26am PST