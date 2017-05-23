AKUT
Schwarm der Woche
Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion den Instagram-Account einer schönen jungen Frau vor. Die Auswahlkriterien sind einfach. Uns geht es nicht um möglichst viel nackte Haut, sondern um ästhetische Fotos und schöne Gesichter. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.
Diese Woche haben wir für euch das Profil von Sara Jean Underwood. Die US-Amerikanerin ist als Schauspielerin und Model aktiv. Bereits 2005, Underwood war gerade Anfang 20, war sie am Cover des Playboy zu sehen. Sie spielte in den Filmen Fantastic Movie und Deadly Weekend kleine Rollen und war in den Serien The Hills und The Girls of the Playboy Mansion zu sehen. Außerdem tritt sie für die Fast-Food-Kette Carl’s Jr. neben Emily Ratajkowski in einem Werbespot auf. Besucht man ihr Instagram-Profil, sieht man die Blondine in knappen Outfits, so wie viele andere Instagram-Stars auch. Das besondere daran ist das Setting, im Hintergrund ihrer Bilder sind wunderschöne Landschaften zu sehen. Underwood ist für ihre Fotos viel in der Natur unterwegs. Einmal ist sie in einer Höhle, einmal am Fuße eines Bergs und einmal steht sie unter einem Wasserfall. Und es gibt viele Fotos mit Tieren. Dadurch sticht ihr Profil heraus.
Without the health of our planet, nothing else matters. It is a living, breathing, beautiful thing, and it is the only one we've got. I'm scared we are going to lose it if we don't start making real changes NOW. Heavy heavy heart today. 📸 by @stevebitanga 👙 from @yandy #wildernessculture #getoutside #neverstopexploring #exploremore
Memories from the beautiful @loonlake earlier this summer! Love it here @loonlake 📽 by @SteveBitanga #exploremore #wildernessculture #getoutside #neverstopexploring #pnw #oregon #oregoncamping #oregoncoast #oregonlake #oregoncoast2016 #oregonexplored #loonlakeoregon #loonlake #loonlake2016 #watersports #boating #jetski #jetskis #jetskiing #oregonvacation #camping #rv #rvlife #rvpark #yurts #cabins #waterskiing #glamping #glampingnotcamping
Sara Underwood an der Seite von Emily Ratajkowski in einer Werbung für Carl’s Jr..
Sieht so die perfekte Freundin aus? Wenn es nach der Plattform 1stslice.com geht schon.
All I want for Christmas is for you to donate to @boochaces animal rescue farm! 🤗🎁🐴! If you do, ill send you a direct message on IG and send you a never before seen photo, just for those who donate! Screen shot the receipt confirmation of the donation, and send it to me via direct message on IG! Link to donate is in their bio 👉🏼 @boochaces (I will do all this AND follow back on IG anyone who donates $50 or more!) ‼️ This farm has really a special place in my heart. The owners are such beautiful people. They warm my soul with all the happy faces of the animals they rescue day after day, and remind me I need to strive to do more to make this world a better place for all living things on it. I'd LOVE if you would join me in supporting my favorite foundation EVER! They didn't ask me to do this. I just love them so much, and I know they really need the funds to continue saving the lives of our furry friends. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
I don't think there is anything I love more than riding. I've ridden my whole life, I even used to compete. But my favorite was just my horse and I out on abandoned logging roads that seemed to go on for forever. I would let her run, as fast as she could. I've done a lot of adrenaline seeking things, nothing gets me higher than that. This is Hapa! He lives on the ranch I'm staying on right now. I just learned he is rideable, so I immediately grabbed his bridle and hopped on for a ride. Such a happy girl! 🙎🏼❤️🐴 📸 by @everchanginghorizon