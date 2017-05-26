AKUT

Instagram-Account der Woche: coryrichards

Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion einen Instagram-Account vor. Dabei ist es egal, ob es sich um Mode, Kunst, Design, Kulinarik oder Satire handelt. Das Profil muss gefallen. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.

Diese Woche haben wir für euch den Account von Cory Richards. Der Fotojournalist liebt die Natur in all ihren Formen, so zieht es den Bergsteiger und Abenteurer an die entlegensten Plätze dieser Erde, an Orte wie die Antarktis, den Himalaya oder Franz-Josef-Land. Seine Bilder brauchen keinen Text, sie erzählen die Geschichten von selbst. Auf seiner Website gibt es eine Übsersicht seiner Arbeiten, diese reicht von der Naturfotografie über die Sportfotografie bis hin zu klassischen Portraits. Er ist als Fotograf für das Magazin National Geoprahic tätig und arbeitete auch schon für die New York Times. Seine Arbeit wurde mit verschiedenen Preisen ausgezeichnet.

Life, in some ways, might just all boil down to sharing. It's strange to indulge in the idea that we actually all NEED each other…and I mean ALL of us. The onus of the planets care has naturally fallen upon the only species that has the capacity to destroy it. It's on us. We are the stewards and it is our responsibility to share. Share ourselves. Share our convictions. Share our opinions. Share our spoils. It is on us to share that which we care about with others so that we may have a fuller understanding of one another and hopefully develop a deeper sense of compassion. The dust is settling and it is time to look around us and take a hint from that big beautiful planet…we need to find ways to work together…to come to the preverbal watering hole of our self inflicted issues with respect. I might be wrong (I often am), but I think we might surprise ourselves if we learn how to be together rather than be apart. Zebra and elephants illustrate how easy it is to get along. Shot on assignment for @natgeo in Botswana.

A post shared by Cory Richards (@coryrichards) on

 

On assignment for @natgeo with @intotheokavango following the unexplored Rio Cuito of Angola from its source to its final resting place in the Okavango Delta. Rodrigues and 'Rambo' drag fishing nets to a small boat prepping for the mornings netting. The beach, Priai de Santiago, also known as the Graveyard of Ships, is north of Angola's capital of Luanda. Its nickname comes from the tankers and large shipping vessels that have been left to wash ashore, pushed by the current to their final resting place in the sand. The ships are consumed by the salt, and their metal flesh melts away into the water. Still, amidst the dusk of industry's giants, life in the water is abundant, sustaining communities and the bellies of local tourists. Keeping in mind that all of Earth's water is unique…not one drop has been created since its original inception…all water is connected and all water is created equal. Water is life. Of all our resources, water is the key piece of sustaining ourselves and the home we inhabit. @thephotosociety @natgeocreative @eddiebauer @carlzeisslenses For more images follow @jameskydd and @intotheokavango Posted from the field.

A post shared by Cory Richards (@coryrichards) on

Nepal Series 4 | Insta retrospective for the new @NatGeo Instagram book and museum exhibit in DC. #natgeoinspires

A post shared by Cory Richards (@coryrichards) on

Surrender is a funny thing. We do it constantly without thinking…when we board planes, get in our cars, or cross the street. We surrender to eachother blindly all the time. Surrender in the mountains however has a unique texture. We stare up, calculate the risk, and surrender to the potential consequence. A decision is made to engage with fear and move with it. Fear is rooted in the future… an idea of something that could occur. In that sense, that which we fear isn't real. The goal then, is to surrender to both the potential consequences and the sensation of fear. Only when I embrace it rather than fight it, am I able to move through it. A good day surrendering and moving through it all with @adrianballinger Follow the climb on EverestNoFilter on snap. @eddiebauer @hiballenergy @stravarun

A post shared by Cory Richards (@coryrichards) on

 

 

 

 

 