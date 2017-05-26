Somewhere not so long ago, this existed in the absence of cameras and tourism. Sadly, the Khoisan of Southern Africa, like most indigenous populations worldwide, have undergone some level of marginalization at the hands of greater development. In many ways, traditional practices are kept alive by cultural tourism. It's an unclear line of exploitation and celebration…another blurred intersection of action and consequence where right and wrong have little relevance. All that matters is what is and how we move forward together. Shot on assignment for @natgeo

A post shared by Cory Richards (@coryrichards) on Apr 4, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT