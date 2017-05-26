AKUT
Instagram-Account der Woche: coryrichards
Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion einen Instagram-Account vor. Dabei ist es egal, ob es sich um Mode, Kunst, Design, Kulinarik oder Satire handelt. Das Profil muss gefallen. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.
Diese Woche haben wir für euch den Account von Cory Richards. Der Fotojournalist liebt die Natur in all ihren Formen, so zieht es den Bergsteiger und Abenteurer an die entlegensten Plätze dieser Erde, an Orte wie die Antarktis, den Himalaya oder Franz-Josef-Land. Seine Bilder brauchen keinen Text, sie erzählen die Geschichten von selbst. Auf seiner Website gibt es eine Übsersicht seiner Arbeiten, diese reicht von der Naturfotografie über die Sportfotografie bis hin zu klassischen Portraits. Er ist als Fotograf für das Magazin National Geoprahic tätig und arbeitete auch schon für die New York Times. Seine Arbeit wurde mit verschiedenen Preisen ausgezeichnet.
Somewhere not so long ago, this existed in the absence of cameras and tourism. Sadly, the Khoisan of Southern Africa, like most indigenous populations worldwide, have undergone some level of marginalization at the hands of greater development. In many ways, traditional practices are kept alive by cultural tourism. It's an unclear line of exploitation and celebration…another blurred intersection of action and consequence where right and wrong have little relevance. All that matters is what is and how we move forward together. Shot on assignment for @natgeo
Life, in some ways, might just all boil down to sharing. It's strange to indulge in the idea that we actually all NEED each other…and I mean ALL of us. The onus of the planets care has naturally fallen upon the only species that has the capacity to destroy it. It's on us. We are the stewards and it is our responsibility to share. Share ourselves. Share our convictions. Share our opinions. Share our spoils. It is on us to share that which we care about with others so that we may have a fuller understanding of one another and hopefully develop a deeper sense of compassion. The dust is settling and it is time to look around us and take a hint from that big beautiful planet…we need to find ways to work together…to come to the preverbal watering hole of our self inflicted issues with respect. I might be wrong (I often am), but I think we might surprise ourselves if we learn how to be together rather than be apart. Zebra and elephants illustrate how easy it is to get along. Shot on assignment for @natgeo in Botswana.
On assignment for @natgeo with @intotheokavango following the unexplored Rio Cuito of Angola from its source to its final resting place in the Okavango Delta. Rodrigues and 'Rambo' drag fishing nets to a small boat prepping for the mornings netting. The beach, Priai de Santiago, also known as the Graveyard of Ships, is north of Angola's capital of Luanda. Its nickname comes from the tankers and large shipping vessels that have been left to wash ashore, pushed by the current to their final resting place in the sand. The ships are consumed by the salt, and their metal flesh melts away into the water. Still, amidst the dusk of industry's giants, life in the water is abundant, sustaining communities and the bellies of local tourists. Keeping in mind that all of Earth's water is unique…not one drop has been created since its original inception…all water is connected and all water is created equal. Water is life. Of all our resources, water is the key piece of sustaining ourselves and the home we inhabit. @thephotosociety @natgeocreative @eddiebauer @carlzeisslenses For more images follow @jameskydd and @intotheokavango Posted from the field.
What is 'The Meaning of North'? Read all about the incredible ecosystem of Franz Josef Land in the August issue of @natgeo. The lonely archipelago lies 800 miles north of the arctic circle in Russia's Barents Sea and stands as a barometer for climate change and our impacts both above and below the surface. Incredible story by @davidquammen big thanks to @andy_mann @thephotosociety @thenorthface @natgeocreative @peztlofficial
Surrender is a funny thing. We do it constantly without thinking…when we board planes, get in our cars, or cross the street. We surrender to eachother blindly all the time. Surrender in the mountains however has a unique texture. We stare up, calculate the risk, and surrender to the potential consequence. A decision is made to engage with fear and move with it. Fear is rooted in the future… an idea of something that could occur. In that sense, that which we fear isn't real. The goal then, is to surrender to both the potential consequences and the sensation of fear. Only when I embrace it rather than fight it, am I able to move through it. A good day surrendering and moving through it all with @adrianballinger Follow the climb on EverestNoFilter on snap. @eddiebauer @hiballenergy @stravarun
Water buffalo escape the humid swelter as the monsoon wanes. Shot #onassignment for @natgeo in Myanmar going sea to summit in attempt to measure SE Asia's highest point. @natgeocreative @thephotosociety #myanmarclimb @outerknown #msrgear @clifbarcompany @petzl_official @carlzeisslenses @leica_camera