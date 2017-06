Schwarm der Woche: Ana de Armas

Thank you so much @vanityfair for having me this month! It's was such a pleasure shooting for you with the incredible @kennethwillardt !!! Thank you @kristasmith and @britthennemuth for your support and love! ❤️ #Vanities Check out VF.com for more photos!

A post shared by Ana de Armas (@ana_d_armas) on Aug 15, 2016 at 7:48am PDT