Instagram-Account der Woche: Dwayne Johnson

Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion einen Instagram-Account vor. Dabei ist es egal, ob es sich um Mode, Kunst, Design, Kulinarik oder Satire handelt. Das Profil muss gefallen. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.

Diese Woche haben wir für euch den Account des ehemaligen Wrestlers und Hollywoodstars Dwayne „The Rock“ Johnson. Kaum jemand in Hollywood ist die Karriereleiter so schnell hoch geklettert wie der ehemalige WWE-Wrestler. Vielleicht liegt das an seiner Muskelkraft, vor allem dürfte es aber an seinem schauspielerischen Talent, seinem Humor, seiner Selbstironie und natürlich an seinem Aussehen liegen. Seit einem Gastauftritt in der Serie Die wilden Siebziger folgt ein Engangement auf das andere. Heute zählt er zu den bestbezahlten Stars in der Stadt der Engel, nicht weil er so ein toller Charakterdarsteller ist, sondern weil er unterhält. 2016 führte der ehemalige Wrestler laut der Wirtschaftszeitschrift Forbes die Liste der am besten bezahlten Schauspieler sogar an. Auch wenn sich Johnson schon an Rollen versucht hat, die von einer Tragödie eingeholt werden, sind es die Actionszenen und der ständig mitschwingende Humor, der die Massen in die Kinos treibt. Dieses Jahr ist das Muskelpaket in den Filmen Fast & Furious 8 und in Baywatch zu sehen, der Neuaflage der Kultserie, bei der Johnson auch als Produzent mitwirkte.

When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you're going thru your own tough times "used mattress" stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you. And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb. 🤙🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Schon vor zwanzig Jahren wa Johnson ein Kraftpaket.

Großer „Rock“, kleine „Rocks“.

Am roten Teppich mit dem Cast des Films Baywatch.

Im Fitnessstudio mit der Sängerin und Schauspielerin Jennifer Lopez.

Die Verfilmung der Serie Baywatch hat nicht mehr viel mit dem Original zu tun.

Immer wieder beweist Johnson seinen Humor, ob in der Late-Night-Show Saturday Night Life

oder in Jimmy Fallons The Tonight Show. Den Typen muss man einfach mögen.

Solche Muskeln bekommt man nur von hartem Training.

Neben dem Schauspieler sehen selbst ausgewachsene Pferde aus wie Ponys.

Auch beim Golf macht der Hollywoodstar eine gute Figur.

Woher „The Rock“ seine Veranlagung hat ist klar, wenn man ein Foto seines Großvaters sieht.

 

 

 

 