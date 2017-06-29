AKUT
Instagram-Account der Woche: Dwayne Johnson
Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion einen Instagram-Account vor. Dabei ist es egal, ob es sich um Mode, Kunst, Design, Kulinarik oder Satire handelt. Das Profil muss gefallen. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.
Diese Woche haben wir für euch den Account des ehemaligen Wrestlers und Hollywoodstars Dwayne „The Rock“ Johnson. Kaum jemand in Hollywood ist die Karriereleiter so schnell hoch geklettert wie der ehemalige WWE-Wrestler. Vielleicht liegt das an seiner Muskelkraft, vor allem dürfte es aber an seinem schauspielerischen Talent, seinem Humor, seiner Selbstironie und natürlich an seinem Aussehen liegen. Seit einem Gastauftritt in der Serie Die wilden Siebziger folgt ein Engangement auf das andere. Heute zählt er zu den bestbezahlten Stars in der Stadt der Engel, nicht weil er so ein toller Charakterdarsteller ist, sondern weil er unterhält. 2016 führte der ehemalige Wrestler laut der Wirtschaftszeitschrift Forbes die Liste der am besten bezahlten Schauspieler sogar an. Auch wenn sich Johnson schon an Rollen versucht hat, die von einer Tragödie eingeholt werden, sind es die Actionszenen und der ständig mitschwingende Humor, der die Massen in die Kinos treibt. Dieses Jahr ist das Muskelpaket in den Filmen Fast & Furious 8 und in Baywatch zu sehen, der Neuaflage der Kultserie, bei der Johnson auch als Produzent mitwirkte.
When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by. You can imagine all the fun colorful bodily fluids I tried my best to clean off. 21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time. If you're going thru your own tough times "used mattress" stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you. And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck that had you out here looking like a bad ass buff lesbian. Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb. 🤙🏾
Schon vor zwanzig Jahren wa Johnson ein Kraftpaket.
Teach 'em young. Embrace your warrior mana (spirit). We all have it, we just have to understand how to tap into it. One of my fav pics from my @GQ cover shoot with iconic photographer @peggysirota. Big props to these little big men who sat in the make up chair for hours getting their warrior mana tattoos painted on. Their mana took over the second we all took our shirts off.. these lil' dudes went bat shit CRAZY. I luv'd it. #GQMagazine #CoverShoot #VeniceBeach #TeachEmYoung #WarriorMana On newsstands THIS TUES. 🤙🏾
Großer „Rock“, kleine „Rocks“.
Am roten Teppich mit dem Cast des Films Baywatch.
Im Fitnessstudio mit der Sängerin und Schauspielerin Jennifer Lopez.
Die Verfilmung der Serie Baywatch hat nicht mehr viel mit dem Original zu tun.
Immer wieder beweist Johnson seinen Humor, ob in der Late-Night-Show Saturday Night Life…
oder in Jimmy Fallons The Tonight Show. Den Typen muss man einfach mögen.
Clangin' & bangin' at one of my fav hard core gyms in Germany. Thank you XXXL DIE SCHMIEDE for always being my home away from home, providing a hard core spot where I can anchor my day and smash some shit for 87 minutes. My pre workout is kickin' in. Here comes trouble..💀 #Berlin #HumbleHungry #InternationalPressTour #Baywatch
Solche Muskeln bekommt man nur von hartem Training.
Just wrapped #ballers and have one week before I start shooting #Rampage, so I had to scoop my lovely ladies up and got away to my farm to recharge, recalibrate and reset. We have an excellent program on our farm (created by my bud and equestrian Olympic athlete Will Coleman) that trains thoroughbreds in Eventing (dressage, stadium jumping and cross country). Every time we come home to Virginia, we always have a whole new gang of some of the best conditioned, beautiful (and bad ass;) horses on the planet. Here Jasper and Zipp are clearly attracted to my alpha musk.. which translates to I haven't showered in 12hrs since I worked out at 4am. #AFewOlCountryBoys #Recharge #ThoroughbredBonding #AlphaMusk #MyFarm ⚓️
Neben dem Schauspieler sehen selbst ausgewachsene Pferde aus wie Ponys.
The world record longest drive is 515 yards set in 1974. My drive here measured an estimated 490 yards by the scientists holding the rulers. I failed math when I was a kid, but I think that's kinda close. One fun day I will break the world record. Great day on the links shooting scenes for our @ballershbo. Subsequently, I also hit two other great balls… when I stepped on a rake. Ok, no more bullshit haha.. back to work. Have a productive day. #OnSet #Ballers #LasVegas #TheGolfingBeast 🏌🏾 Big shout out to my bud and the man himself @jordanspieth for my gear 👊🏾
Auch beim Golf macht der Hollywoodstar eine gute Figur.
Woher „The Rock“ seine Veranlagung hat ist klar, wenn man ein Foto seines Großvaters sieht.