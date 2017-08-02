AKUT

Schwarm der Woche: Amanda Bisk

Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion den Instagram-Account einer schönen jungen Frau vor. Die Auswahlkriterien sind einfach. Uns geht es nicht um möglichst viel nackte Haut, sondern um ästhetische Fotos und schöne Gesichter. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.

Nach ihrem Deal mit dem Gewand-Riesen H&M würde die australische Fitness-, Yoga- und selbstverständlich auch Instagram-Sensation, Amanda Bisk, über die Insta-Fitness-Community hinaus bekannt. Fast 700 000 Abonnenten holen sich ihre Fitness-Inspiration bei der 31-Jährigen. Dass sie sich als Stabhochspringerin für die olympischen Spiele qualifizierte, sieht an ihrem Body auch an …

