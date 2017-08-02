Schwarm der Woche: Amanda Bisk

Friday feels 🌿🌱🍃 @hm #sport For those of you asking, my wall garden is full of herbs!! 😬 I have things like basil, dill, mint, parsley, thyme, and rosemary 🙌🏼🌿 my mum usually comes over each week and we spend some time looking after them and replanting etc 💚☺️ She definitely passed of her love of plants and greenery to me! I live in an apartment but I've packed it full of pot plants now! Haha 😜🌿🌱🍃 #forrestlife ab❤️x

