AKUT
Schwarm der Woche: Amanda Bisk
Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion den Instagram-Account einer schönen jungen Frau vor. Die Auswahlkriterien sind einfach. Uns geht es nicht um möglichst viel nackte Haut, sondern um ästhetische Fotos und schöne Gesichter. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.
Nach ihrem Deal mit dem Gewand-Riesen H&M würde die australische Fitness-, Yoga- und selbstverständlich auch Instagram-Sensation, Amanda Bisk, über die Insta-Fitness-Community hinaus bekannt. Fast 700 000 Abonnenten holen sich ihre Fitness-Inspiration bei der 31-Jährigen. Dass sie sich als Stabhochspringerin für die olympischen Spiele qualifizierte, sieht an ihrem Body auch an …
Friday feels 🌿🌱🍃 @hm #sport For those of you asking, my wall garden is full of herbs!! 😬 I have things like basil, dill, mint, parsley, thyme, and rosemary 🙌🏼🌿 my mum usually comes over each week and we spend some time looking after them and replanting etc 💚☺️ She definitely passed of her love of plants and greenery to me! I live in an apartment but I've packed it full of pot plants now! Haha 😜🌿🌱🍃 #forrestlife ab❤️x
LIVE yoga with me tomorrow!! 🎥🙌🏼 I'll be live on Instagram story at 10am Sunday (Perth, Western Australia time) Equivalent to some of these time zones below 😁👇🏼 > 1pm Sunday – Sydney 🇦🇺 > 5am Sunday – Moscow 🇷🇺 > 6pm Saturday – LA 🇺🇸 > 9pm Saturday – NYC 🇺🇸 > 2am Sunday – London 🇬🇧 > 3am Sunday – Berlin 🇩🇪 . Sorry to those in the UK and EU time zones!! 😩 I will aim to do a good time for you next Sunday! 😘 Excited to take you through 30minutes of yoga flow AND I'll introduce you to these little weenies too!! 🐶🐶 @westcoast_weenies I'll post 1hour before I'm on live! 😊 See you then fam!!! 🎉🎉 ab❤x … #live #yoga
Rehydrating between workouts at @activeescapes 😁🌴💦 #coconuts … For those of you who workout, make sure you keep on top of your water intake! 💦💦💦 Dehydration can mess with your appetite and make you think you are constantly hungry when you are ACTUALLY dehydrated and needing water! 😶 Aim to drink a glass of water as soon as you wake up in the morning and before each meal/snack, and sip before, during and after you workouts 💪🏼 🍅🌳🍌Foods rich in electrolytes, like tomato, broccoli, coconut, beans, lentils and bananas will help you to absorb water better, especially right into your cells, where you need it! 🔎😊 ab❤️x