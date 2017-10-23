Instagram-Account der Woche: Tom Lenk

Get that @alexandrevauthier #parisfashionweek #LenkLewkForLess with PANEE HOSE, t-shirt, hiked up @reebok boxer briefs i got at @tjmaxx (cuz I'm a #maxxinista – DUH), garden mesh netting, sticky foam sheets and an @ikeausa lantern: $FREE from my HAUS. #fashun #fashunweek

A post shared by Tom Lenk (@tommylenk) on Oct 7, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT