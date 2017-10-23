AKUT
Instagram-Account der Woche: Tom Lenk
Tragbar? Der Schauspieler Tom Lenk testet aktuelle Red Carpet Looks auf ihre Tragbarkeit. Was dabei rauskommt ist mehr als nur erträglich – es ist sogar wirklich witzig.
Schauspieler Tom Lenk präsentiert auf seinem Instagram-Account die heißesten „Lewks“ der Saison. Direkte Inspiration holt er sich von den Red Carpets dieser Welt. Da wäre so manches Outfit ja ohnehin schon lustig genug – Tom Lenk kehrt ihre Absurditäten jedoch noch in besonderem Maße hervor. Meist nutzt er dafür irgendwelches Klumpert, das er so daheim findet. Sein Account ist Fashion-Satire in Perfektion und führt uns perfekt vor Augen was jenes Universum, in dem für immer Fashion Week ist, so unter „tragbar“ versteht. Danke an Tom Lenk, dass er das alles etwas erträglicher macht.
Category iiiis: HAFF ASSING IT. I didn't try very hard at all on this one, but sometimes it's better to work less and WERK MOAR. Get that @kendalljenner #LenkLewkForLess SEW EZ with: ⚜️ old @leejeans jacket that is actually my @rockofagesmusical tour jacket ⚜️ a pair of @asos suit pants That I wore once to @yolakin wedding ⚜️ a camera bag ⚜️ yoga mat pieces on some glasses ⚜️ exterior of the @ragandbone store ALL FREE from and around my HAUS!! #kendalljenner #kardashian
Get that @celinedion @ralphandrusso @celine #LenkLewkForLess with gift boxes, styro bowls, placemats, mattress liner, table cloth, breathing masks, garment bag and safety goggles: $18-ish from the dollar shop down the street! Special crafting assistance by the DIY KWEEN OF Upper Manhattan @ronaldehornsby. Near far wherever you are this LEWK will go OOOOOOOOOOON. Also: LUV YEW CELINE!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
MELBOURNE! Come see me and #alysonhannigan this weekend at @ozcomiccon! And then get that @kylieminogue #LOVERS #LenkLewkForLess with only things I found in my hotel room: toilet paper, fingerless gloves and a wig: $FREE from my room and luggage! Special ✋🏼assistance from the ladies at @ozcomiccon! I was really feeling this #kylieminogue fantasy in the city that made her famous. NEIGHBORS COME THRU!
BAST DRASSED. Get that @lenadunham (actor/writer/director/model/hero) @elizabethkennedynewyork (designer) @cristinaehrlich (stylist) @metmuseum (museum) #metgala #LenkLewkForLess with a tablecloth, jazz pants and a wig turned into a bun. Sometimes simplicity equals EXTRAVAGANCE!!! TBH this was my FAVE LEWK of the #metgala and combined with the coordinating @jennikonner @elizabethkennedynewyork dress + the @hm @joejonas MOH-MENT…I mean it was a WINE LUHVERS dream come true. Speaking of, I could really use a glass of Cabernet RIGHT NOW.
Get that @bergdorfs @balenciaga @gildaambrosio #canadiantuxedo #LenkLewkForLess with my homemade @topshop #clearkneemomjeans + my @rockofagesmusical vintage @wranglerusa_stores tour jacket with an upside down wooden hanger in the shoulders (no wire hangers OBVS). Give your ex the STRONG SHOULDER all day everyday with #LenkLewkForLess. 💁🏼♂️
Everyone will be Gag-AWESTRUCK when You get that @ladygaga #LenkLewkForLess with twin belts from @rossdressforless ($7.99), a hat made from a @marshalls yoga mat left over from the @marissajaretwinokur LEWK ($FREE), 2 safety breathing masks painted black ($FREE from the GARAHJ), luggage and leather jacket around my waist ($FREE from my HAUS). I'm assuming the Joanne that GAGA is referencing is @joann_stores and I'm happy to see that LG loves using a coupon like I do. Walk less and STRUT MOAR with #LenkLewkForLess. @cocoperezinsta