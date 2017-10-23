AKUT

Instagram-Account der Woche: Tom Lenk

Tragbar? Der Schauspieler Tom Lenk testet aktuelle Red Carpet Looks auf ihre Tragbarkeit. Was dabei rauskommt ist mehr als nur erträglich – es ist sogar wirklich witzig. 

Schauspieler Tom Lenk präsentiert auf seinem Instagram-Account die heißesten „Lewks“ der Saison. Direkte Inspiration holt er sich von den Red Carpets dieser Welt. Da wäre so manches Outfit ja ohnehin schon lustig genug – Tom Lenk kehrt ihre Absurditäten jedoch noch in besonderem Maße hervor. Meist nutzt er dafür irgendwelches Klumpert, das er so daheim findet. Sein Account ist Fashion-Satire in Perfektion und führt uns perfekt vor Augen was jenes Universum, in dem für immer Fashion Week ist, so unter „tragbar“ versteht. Danke an Tom Lenk, dass er das alles etwas erträglicher macht.