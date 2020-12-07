Wie es mir gefällt

Elias Schwärzler ist nicht nur ein Fixstern in der öster­reichischen Mountainbike-Szene, sondern auch Content Creator mit Leib und Seele. Da zählt nicht nur mehr sportliche Spitzenleistung, sondern vor allem Flexibilität und Vielseitigkeit. Und genau diese USP teilt sich Elias mit der neuen Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, die auch in Form und Funktion das Handgelenk bei jeder Gelegenheit des Alltags perfekt in Szene setzt. Das nahmen wir zum Anlass, die beiden vielseitigen Protagonisten zum Fashion Shooting ins Wiener „The Student Hotel“ zu bitten.

„The Student Hotel“ ist ein Viersternehotel, das Co-Living und Co-Working in einem neuen Modell – „New Hospitality“ – zusammenbringt. Hier treffen kreative Denker und digitale ­Nomaden auf Studenten und Reisende. Das designorientierte Konzept verfügt über mehr als 800 Zimmer, davon 443 für Studenten. Mit 5.000 m² City-Space, der Co-Working-Fläche „The Collab“ sowie einem Restaurant, „The Commons“, ist „The Student Hotel“ auch ein neuer Hotspot für alle WienerInnen.

Der Look: „At Home“. Zu Hause zieht man an, worin man sich wohl fühlt. Vornehmlich Hoodies, T-Shirts und Joggingpants mit gemütlichen Kuschelsocken. Nichtsdestotrotz kann man auch hier auf den Look achten und alle Teile farblich aufeinander abstimmen. Optimal für ­digitale Couchpotatos. Dazu passt die Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro natürlich am besten in der Sport-Variante mit Armbändern aus Fluorelastomer. Und wenn man schon mal im Couch­potato-Modus ist, muss man sich auch nicht mit Kleinigkeiten wie dem Aufladen der sport­lichen Smartwatch mit ihrem AMOLED-Saphirglas-Display aufhalten. Denn dank des besonders energieeffizienten Huawei Kirin A1 SoC-Chips der Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro läuft die Uhr bis zu zwei Wochen ohne Aufladen und unterstützt auch Reverse Charging von einem Smartphone, wenn keine Ladegeräte vorhanden sind.

Der Look: „City“. Für den Casual-Business-Termin in der Stadt zählt ein schmal geschnittener Kurzmantel schon seit einigen Saisonen zu den Key-Pieces der Herrengarderobe. Natürlich stimmt man ihn farblich auf den Rest der Outfits ab. Die Standardfarben bleiben jedoch Schwarz, Grau, Navy und wie hier Camel. Auch Rollkragenpullover haben sich wieder den Platz in unseren Kleiderschränken zurückerobert. Da geht sich häufig noch ein Sakko drüber aus. Schmal geschnittene „Slacks“ runden das Bild ab. Optional sind Accessoires wie grob gestrickte Schals, Mützen und Handschuhe aus Leder. Als smartes Gadget am Handgelenk rundet die Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro in der Classic-Edition mit elegantem Lederarmband und Titan­gehäuse den Look ab. Dazu passend wählt Elias das Watchface „Black Tie“, eines von mehr als 200 verfügbaren Watchfaces für die Smartwatch, die sich bestens mit dem Huawei P40 Pro verträgt, das über eine Ultra-Vision-­Quad-Kamera von Leica für gestochen scharfe Bilder in Profiqualität verfügt. Mit den stylischen Huawei FreeBuds Pro In-Ear-Kopfhörern ist man dank intelligent dynamischem Noise Cancelling ungestört und kann direkt von der Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro streamen, die Platz für bis zu 500 Songs ­direkt auf der Uhr bietet.



Mantel: Corneliani, 1.290 Euro, Hose: Corneliani, 249,99 Euro, Roll­kragenpulli: House of Paul Rosen, 169,99 Euro, alles bei peek-cloppenburg.at

Der Look: „Alternative“. Wer genug hat vom modischen Einheitsbrei, kombiniert T-Shirt und Jogg-Cargo-Pants mit einem Daunenmantel. Der muss nicht immer nur einfarbig sein. Das abgefahrene Muster gibt ihm den gewissen „Edgy Touch“. Darunter eine klassische Grobstrickweste, und fertig ist die Alternative zu einem herkömmlichen Outfit. Sneakers in Kontrastfarbe schaden in diesem Fall auch nicht. Mit dabei: das neue Huawei P smart 2021 mit 48 MP Quad AI Kamera in der Farbe Crush Green.



Daunenmantel: Peuterey, 799 Euro, T-Shirt: 36th Americas Cup presented by Prada, 79,99 Euro, Hose: MMX, 189,99 Euro, Pullover: Joop! Collection, 169,99 Euro, alles bei peek-cloppenburg.at, Sneakers: Converse, 89,95 Euro, blue-tomato.com

Der Look: „Ski“. Wer sich heuer auf die Pisten schwingt, hat viele Optionen, speziell, was die Buntheit der Skibekleidung betrifft. Von fast schon neonfarbig über diverse Musterungen wie etwa Camouflage bis hin zu Nude- und Erdtönen reicht hier die Auswahl. Die Materialien werden von Saison zu Saison optimiert. Wer sich vom klassischen Anorak und der passenden Skihose trennen möchte, wählt einen Overall. Helm, Goggles und die restlichen Accessoires stimmt man entweder farblich ab, alternativ setzt man mit ihnen einen gekonnten Eyecatcher. Die Smartwatch muss man im Gegensatz zum Outfit allerdings nicht wechseln, denn die Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ist nicht nur höchst flexibel, was den persönlichen Style betrifft, sie ist dank ihres verschleißfesten Saphirglas-Displays und einer Keramikrückseite auch der perfekte Begleiter für Sport und Activity. Der Ski- und Snowboardmodus trackt alle wichtigen Werte rund um Herzfrequenz, Durchschnittsgeschwindigkeit, maximale Steigung sowie Spur und Distanz, insgesamt unterstützt die Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro die Datenerfassung für mehr als 100 Trainingsmodi. Auch eine automatische 24-Stunden-Sauerstoffmessung (SpO2) ist mit an Bord und trackt auf Wunsch die Vitaldaten, egal, ob während des ­Trainings, im Job oder im Schlaf.



Anorak: Bogner, 1.599 Euro, bogner.com, Schihose: Colmar, 369 Euro, colmar.it, Sweater: Adidas, orange, 74,99 Euro, peek-cloppenburg.at, Schischuhe: Salomon, S/Pro HV130, 499,99 Euro, salomon.com, Rest: private Leihgabe