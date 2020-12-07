Wie es mir gefällt

Elias Schwärzler ist nicht nur ein Fixstern in der österreichischen Mountainbike-Szene, sondern auch Content Creator mit Leib und Seele. Da zählt nicht nur mehr sportliche Spitzenleistung, sondern vor allem Flexibilität und Vielseitigkeit. Und genau diese USP teilt sich Elias mit der neuen Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro, die auch in Form und Funktion das Handgelenk bei jeder Gelegenheit des Alltags perfekt in Szene setzt. Das nahmen wir zum Anlass, die beiden vielseitigen Protagonisten zum Fashion Shooting ins Wiener „The Student Hotel“ zu bitten.
Fotos: Oliver Gast Fotoassistenz: Tim Christokat Hair & Make-up: Petra Hristov Produktion + Styling: Alex Pisecker Produktionsassistenz: Sylvia Pirich Model: Elias Schwärzler Social Media: Eryk Kepski Location: The Student Hotel, Nordbahnstraße 47, 1020 Wien, thestudenthotel.com
„The Student Hotel“ ist ein Viersternehotel, das Co-Living und Co-Working in einem neuen Modell – „New Hospitality“ – zusammenbringt. Hier treffen kreative Denker und digitale Nomaden auf Studenten und Reisende. Das designorientierte Konzept verfügt über mehr als 800 Zimmer, davon 443 für Studenten. Mit 5.000 m² City-Space, der Co-Working-Fläche „The Collab“ sowie einem Restaurant, „The Commons“, ist „The Student Hotel“ auch ein neuer Hotspot für alle WienerInnen.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.