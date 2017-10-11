AKUT
Schwarm der Woche: Alysha Nett
Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion den Instagram-Account einer schönen jungen Frau vor. Die Auswahlkriterien sind einfach. Uns geht es nicht um möglichst viel nackte Haut, sondern um ästhetische Fotos und schöne Gesichter. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.
Tattoo you! In dieser Woche zeichnete sich bei uns ein kleiner Tattoo-Faible ab, weshalb wir bezeichnender- und bezeichneterweise Alysha Nett in den Stand unseres Schwarms der Woche erhoben haben. Der Instagram-Star erfreut beinahe täglich mehr als 500 000 Follower mit ihren stets schön inszenierten Tätowierungen. Gerade jetzt, wo es draußen beginnt grau und ungemütlich zu werden, kann ein wenig Farbe nicht schaden – genießt also die Fotos.
The golden rule we all learned in kindergarten still holds weight to this day. If you can't say anything nice, then don't say anything at all. (Edited for clarity: I am not saying to be silent in the face of oppression. At all. I am asking those that spew hate to be quiet and STFU if they don't have anything nice to say.) Love your neighbors. Be kind to strangers. Find empathy in your heart for those that are struggling. I'm not saying "all we need is love", but a little bit of it can really go a long way. Our world is hurting. 💔 Vegas, Puerto Rico, Catalonia, the list goes on. It can feel overwhelming. You may be asking yourself "What can I do?". Change starts within ourselves! Set an example for your peers. Call your congressmen, donate blood, speak up for those who cannot. Use your voice, FOR GOOD! ❤️