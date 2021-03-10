Smooth Operator

„Diamond life, lover boy, we move in space with minimum waste and maximum joy.“ Diese Lyrics beschreiben die Stimmung im Bang-&-Olufsen-Store geradezu perfekt. Sound und Design vereinen sich hier in nordischer „Pureness“. Der Modefrühling 2021 verspricht ebenfalls, verheißungsvoll zu werden. Abzuwarten bleibt, ob wir Gelegenheit haben werden, die neuen Styles auch außerhalb unserer vier Wände zu tragen.

Fotos: Oliver Gast

Fotoassistenz: Tim Christokat

Produktion + Styling: Alex Pisecker

Produktionsassistenz: Sylvia Pirich

Stylingassistenz: Lilly Sauer

Hair&MakeUp: Petra Hristov

Model: Andreas Schmiedl (Stella Models)

Model: Wieland Lackinger (Wiener Models)

Location: Bang & Olufsen Flagship Store, Argentinierstraße 29,1040 Wien

Wieland

Rollkragen-Pullover: Superdry, 52,49 Euro, Jeans: Pepe London, 74,95 Euro, beides zalando.at, Uhr: Breitling, Endurance Pro, 2.950 Euro, breitling.com

Earbuds

Bang & Olufsen, BeoPlay E8 3rd Gen, 350 Euro, bang-olufsen.com

Andreas

Hemd: Sandro Paris, 81,95 Euro, Gürtel: Levis, 34,90 Euro, beides zalando.at, Jeans: J’ai mal à la tête, 189 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Uhr: G-Shock, DWE-5600KS, 239 Euro, g-shock.eu

Wieland

Gilet: Mos Mosh, 149 Euro, Hose: Mos Mosh, 139 Euro, beides

mosmosh.com, Hemd: S. Oliver, 39,99 Euro, soliver.at, Uhr: Junghans, Mega, 940 Euro, junghans.de, Ring: Thomas Sabo, 198 Euro, thomassabo.com

Andreas

Kopfhörer: Bang & Olufsen, BeoPlay H4 2nd Gen, 300 Euro, bang-olufsen.com

Accessoires Waschtisch

Hertitage-Bartschneider, Remington, 59,99 Euro, remington-europe.com, Eau de Parfum Extreme Natural Spray: Paco Rabanne, Invictus Victory, 100 ml, 101,50 Euro, pacorabanne.com, Nivea Men: Sofort Effekt Gel, 50 ml, 20,45 Euro, Nivea Men: Active Energy Gesichtspflege Creme, 50 ml, 12,99 Euro, beides nivea.at

Tragbarer Lautsprecher

BeoSound A1 2nd Gen, 250 Euro, beides bang-olufsen.com

Pendelleuchten

Lasvit, Neverending Glory – Large – Bolshoi in Smoke, 2.140 Euro, Neverending Glory – Medium – Metropolitan in Iris, 2.460 Euro, Neverending Glory – Small – Palais Garnier in Clear, 1.230 Euro, alle Preise exkl. MwSt, alles lasvit.com

Wieland

Jacke: S. Oliver, 59,99 Euro, soliver.at, T-Shirt: Ellesse, 13,95 Euro, zalando.at, Hose: Q/S designed by, 59,99 Euro, soliver.at, Armband: Thomas Sabo, 79 Euro, thomassabo.com, Uhr: Breitling, Top Time Limited Edition, 4.850 Euro, breitling.com

Kopfhörer

Bang & Olufsen, BeoPLay H4 2nd Gen, 300 Euro, bang-olufsen.com

Pendelleuchte

oneA, X-Extendable X6 in Gold/Green Leather, 4.969 Euro exkl. MwSt, one-A.at

Andreas

Pullover: Mogli Martini Vienna, 185 Euro, moglimartini.com, Hose: S. Oliver, 49,99 Euro, soliver.at, Schal: Thiijs Verhaar, 105 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Uhr: Junghans, Meister Telemeter, 1.990 Euro, junghans.de

Wieland

Hemd: Bogner, Timit, 139,90 Euro, bogner.com, Hose: S. Oliver, 69,99 Euro, soliver.at, Uhr: G-Shock, DWE-5600KS, 239 Euro, g-shock.eu

Kopfhörer: Bang & Olufsen, BeoPLay H4 2nd Gen, 300 Euro, bang-olufsen.com

Andreas

Pullover: House, 85 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Hose: Hackett, 39,95 Euro, zalando.at, Schal: Tchibo, 9,99 Euro, tchibo.at, Uhr: Breitling, Top Time Limited Edition, 4.850 Euro, breitling.com, Brille: Andy Wolf, Renè K Col D, 299 Euro, andy-wolf.com, Socken: Kunert, Relax Cotton, 9 Euro, kunert.de, Sneakers: Wunderteam Wien, Kicker, 269 Euro, wunderteamshoes.com

Kegel

Bang & Olufsen, BeoSound 1, 1.500 Euro, bang-olufsen.com

Stehleuchte

Balada & Co, 35XL – Multiplex in Vintage Black, 1.168 Euro exkl. MwSt, balada.de

Andreas

Lederhemd: Mos Mosh, 269 Euro, Hose: Mos Mosh, 139 Euro, beides mosmosh.com, T-Shirt: Fiorucci, 46,95 Euro, zalando.at, Socken: Kunert, Relax Woolmix Clima, 10 Euro, kunert.de, Chelsea Boots: Tommy

Hilfiger, 159,95 Euro, zalando.at, Uhr: Junghans, Meister Telemeter,

1.990 Euro, junghans.de

Wieland

Gilet: Mos Mosh, 159 Euro, Hemd: Mos Mosh, 99 Euro, Hose: Mos Mosh, 139 Euro, alles mosmosh.com, Gürtel: Levis, 27,95 Euro, zalando.at, Socken: Kunert, Relax Cotton, 9 Euro, kunert.de, Sneakers: Wunderteam Wien, Kicker, 269 Euro, wunderteamshoes.com, Uhr: Junghans, ­Automatic, 990 Euro, junghans.de

TV

Bang & Olufsen, BeoVision Harmony 77”, 18.500 Euro, Boxen TV: BeoLab 90, 75.000 Euro, beides bang-olufsen.com

Andreas

Jacke, Hose, Hemd, Krawatte: Louis Vuitton, Preise auf Anfrage, alles louisvuitton.com, Ring: Thomas Sabo, 179 Euro, thomassabo.com, Socken: Kunert, Relax Cotton, 9 Euro, kunert.de, Chelsea Boots Lack: Zign, 79,99 Euro, zalando.at

Mosaik

Bang & Olufsen, BeoSound Shape, 12.000 Euro (je nach Größe ab 3.500 Euro), bang-olufsen.com

Andreas

T-Shirt: Star Styling, 95 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Jeans: Levis 511, 99,95 Euro, zalando.at, Ring: Thomas Sabo, 179 Euro, thomassabo.com, Socken: Kunert, Relax Woolmix Clima, 10 Euro, kunert.de, Sneakers: Converse, Chuck Taylor Allstar, 38,45 Euro, zalando.at

Wieland

PoloShirt: Bogner, Vitus, 169,90 Euro, bogner.com, Jeans: J’ai mal à la tête, 210 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Uhr: G-Shock, DWE-5600KS, 239 Euro, g-shock.eu, Sneakers: Scarosso, 195 Euro, scarosso.com

Kopfhörer

Bang & Olufsen, BeoPLay H4 2nd Gen, 300 Euro, bang-olufsen.com

Kegel

Bang & Olufsen, BeoSound 2, 2.000 Euro, bang-olufsen.com