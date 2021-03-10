Mode
Smooth Operator
„Diamond life, lover boy, we move in space with minimum waste and maximum joy.“ Diese Lyrics beschreiben die Stimmung im Bang-&-Olufsen-Store geradezu perfekt. Sound und Design vereinen sich hier in nordischer „Pureness“. Der Modefrühling 2021 verspricht ebenfalls, verheißungsvoll zu werden. Abzuwarten bleibt, ob wir Gelegenheit haben werden, die neuen Styles auch außerhalb unserer vier Wände zu tragen.
Fotos: Oliver Gast
Fotoassistenz: Tim Christokat
Produktion + Styling: Alex Pisecker
Produktionsassistenz: Sylvia Pirich
Stylingassistenz: Lilly Sauer
Hair&MakeUp: Petra Hristov
Model: Andreas Schmiedl (Stella Models)
Model: Wieland Lackinger (Wiener Models)
Location: Bang & Olufsen Flagship Store, Argentinierstraße 29,1040 Wien
Wieland
Rollkragen-Pullover: Superdry, 52,49 Euro, Jeans: Pepe London, 74,95 Euro, beides zalando.at, Uhr: Breitling, Endurance Pro, 2.950 Euro, breitling.com
Earbuds
Bang & Olufsen, BeoPlay E8 3rd Gen, 350 Euro, bang-olufsen.com
Andreas
Hemd: Sandro Paris, 81,95 Euro, Gürtel: Levis, 34,90 Euro, beides zalando.at, Jeans: J’ai mal à la tête, 189 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Uhr: G-Shock, DWE-5600KS, 239 Euro, g-shock.eu
Wieland
Gilet: Mos Mosh, 149 Euro, Hose: Mos Mosh, 139 Euro, beides
mosmosh.com, Hemd: S. Oliver, 39,99 Euro, soliver.at, Uhr: Junghans, Mega, 940 Euro, junghans.de, Ring: Thomas Sabo, 198 Euro, thomassabo.com
Andreas
Kopfhörer: Bang & Olufsen, BeoPlay H4 2nd Gen, 300 Euro, bang-olufsen.com
Accessoires Waschtisch
Hertitage-Bartschneider, Remington, 59,99 Euro, remington-europe.com, Eau de Parfum Extreme Natural Spray: Paco Rabanne, Invictus Victory, 100 ml, 101,50 Euro, pacorabanne.com, Nivea Men: Sofort Effekt Gel, 50 ml, 20,45 Euro, Nivea Men: Active Energy Gesichtspflege Creme, 50 ml, 12,99 Euro, beides nivea.at
Tragbarer Lautsprecher
BeoSound A1 2nd Gen, 250 Euro, beides bang-olufsen.com
Pendelleuchten
Lasvit, Neverending Glory – Large – Bolshoi in Smoke, 2.140 Euro, Neverending Glory – Medium – Metropolitan in Iris, 2.460 Euro, Neverending Glory – Small – Palais Garnier in Clear, 1.230 Euro, alle Preise exkl. MwSt, alles lasvit.com
Wieland
Jacke: S. Oliver, 59,99 Euro, soliver.at, T-Shirt: Ellesse, 13,95 Euro, zalando.at, Hose: Q/S designed by, 59,99 Euro, soliver.at, Armband: Thomas Sabo, 79 Euro, thomassabo.com, Uhr: Breitling, Top Time Limited Edition, 4.850 Euro, breitling.com
Kopfhörer
Bang & Olufsen, BeoPLay H4 2nd Gen, 300 Euro, bang-olufsen.com
Pendelleuchte
oneA, X-Extendable X6 in Gold/Green Leather, 4.969 Euro exkl. MwSt, one-A.at
Andreas
Pullover: Mogli Martini Vienna, 185 Euro, moglimartini.com, Hose: S. Oliver, 49,99 Euro, soliver.at, Schal: Thiijs Verhaar, 105 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Uhr: Junghans, Meister Telemeter, 1.990 Euro, junghans.de
Wieland
Hemd: Bogner, Timit, 139,90 Euro, bogner.com, Hose: S. Oliver, 69,99 Euro, soliver.at, Uhr: G-Shock, DWE-5600KS, 239 Euro, g-shock.eu
Kopfhörer: Bang & Olufsen, BeoPLay H4 2nd Gen, 300 Euro, bang-olufsen.com
Andreas
Pullover: House, 85 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Hose: Hackett, 39,95 Euro, zalando.at, Schal: Tchibo, 9,99 Euro, tchibo.at, Uhr: Breitling, Top Time Limited Edition, 4.850 Euro, breitling.com, Brille: Andy Wolf, Renè K Col D, 299 Euro, andy-wolf.com, Socken: Kunert, Relax Cotton, 9 Euro, kunert.de, Sneakers: Wunderteam Wien, Kicker, 269 Euro, wunderteamshoes.com
Kegel
Bang & Olufsen, BeoSound 1, 1.500 Euro, bang-olufsen.com
Stehleuchte
Balada & Co, 35XL – Multiplex in Vintage Black, 1.168 Euro exkl. MwSt, balada.de
Andreas
Lederhemd: Mos Mosh, 269 Euro, Hose: Mos Mosh, 139 Euro, beides mosmosh.com, T-Shirt: Fiorucci, 46,95 Euro, zalando.at, Socken: Kunert, Relax Woolmix Clima, 10 Euro, kunert.de, Chelsea Boots: Tommy
Hilfiger, 159,95 Euro, zalando.at, Uhr: Junghans, Meister Telemeter,
1.990 Euro, junghans.de
Wieland
Gilet: Mos Mosh, 159 Euro, Hemd: Mos Mosh, 99 Euro, Hose: Mos Mosh, 139 Euro, alles mosmosh.com, Gürtel: Levis, 27,95 Euro, zalando.at, Socken: Kunert, Relax Cotton, 9 Euro, kunert.de, Sneakers: Wunderteam Wien, Kicker, 269 Euro, wunderteamshoes.com, Uhr: Junghans, Automatic, 990 Euro, junghans.de
TV
Bang & Olufsen, BeoVision Harmony 77”, 18.500 Euro, Boxen TV: BeoLab 90, 75.000 Euro, beides bang-olufsen.com
Andreas
Jacke, Hose, Hemd, Krawatte: Louis Vuitton, Preise auf Anfrage, alles louisvuitton.com, Ring: Thomas Sabo, 179 Euro, thomassabo.com, Socken: Kunert, Relax Cotton, 9 Euro, kunert.de, Chelsea Boots Lack: Zign, 79,99 Euro, zalando.at
Mosaik
Bang & Olufsen, BeoSound Shape, 12.000 Euro (je nach Größe ab 3.500 Euro), bang-olufsen.com
Andreas
T-Shirt: Star Styling, 95 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Jeans: Levis 511, 99,95 Euro, zalando.at, Ring: Thomas Sabo, 179 Euro, thomassabo.com, Socken: Kunert, Relax Woolmix Clima, 10 Euro, kunert.de, Sneakers: Converse, Chuck Taylor Allstar, 38,45 Euro, zalando.at
Wieland
PoloShirt: Bogner, Vitus, 169,90 Euro, bogner.com, Jeans: J’ai mal à la tête, 210 Euro, Not another Concept Store, notanotheronlineshop.com, Uhr: G-Shock, DWE-5600KS, 239 Euro, g-shock.eu, Sneakers: Scarosso, 195 Euro, scarosso.com
Kopfhörer
Bang & Olufsen, BeoPLay H4 2nd Gen, 300 Euro, bang-olufsen.com
Kegel
Bang & Olufsen, BeoSound 2, 2.000 Euro, bang-olufsen.com