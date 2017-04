Get that @ladygaga #sydneyoperahouse shoulder pad #superbowl #LenkLewkForLess with @hanes_underware ($6.99 at @marshalls), glitter, HAWT GLEW, ribbon, pipe cleaner, @warbyparker glasses case, PAPYER PLAYTZ: $FREE from my HAUS (except for the tighty whiteys! I'm wearing all 3 pair here at the same time BTW). TACKLE MOAR when you DEW LESS with the #LenkLewkForLess! Be sure to watch me @instagram Live my @grammy @enews Red Carpet LEWKS RIGHT HERE ON @instagram live this Sunday!!!

A post shared by Tom Lenk (@tommylenk) on Feb 6, 2017 at 2:41pm PST