AKUT
Schwarm der Woche: Emilia Clarke
Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion den Instagram-Account einer schönen jungen Frau vor. Die Auswahlkriterien sind einfach. Uns geht es nicht um möglichst viel nackte Haut, sondern um ästhetische Fotos und schöne Gesichter. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.
Emilia Clarke ist nicht nur eine wunderschöne und talentierte Schauspielerin, wie sie als Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones unter Beweis stellt, sondern besitzt auch das von uns sehr geschätzte Talent sich selbst nicht ganz ernst zu nehmen. Das mögen wir vor allem an ihrem Instagram-Account ganz besonders. Deshalb gibt es heute ein bisschen weniger Bikini, dafür deutlich mehr Spaß am Leben. Auch wichtig. Eigentlich sogar wichtiger.
HE WAS SO UP FOR A SELFIE. 💪🏻 A part of the Star Wars crew?!! Me?!! 8 million fabulous souls decided to press 'follow' for my page?!!! IS THIS THE REAL LIFE? IS THIS JUST FANTASY?!! Or is this one happy girl getting Christmas early… YOU guys did it. Literally. All of it. Thank you, thank you, thank you. ❤️❤️❤️ #forgivethecheesebutwhenyoufeeltheloveyougottashoutitoutloud 😊
I really DONT normally do these but, well, @vanityfair you sure know how to FILTER BABY! Tbt a very fun night of Oscar frolicking indeed… @monikablundermakeup @kateyoung @carolinedejean @earlsimms2 they did a much better job at documenting your fabulous handy work 😍 👊🏻 #atleastitsnotaselfiestyle #couldyoudocumentmylifewiththesemadphotographicskilsplease? #certainlynotlookingthischiselledthismorming