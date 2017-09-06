Schwarm der Woche: Emilia Clarke

HE WAS SO UP FOR A SELFIE. 💪🏻 A part of the Star Wars crew?!! Me?!! 8 million fabulous souls decided to press 'follow' for my page?!!! IS THIS THE REAL LIFE? IS THIS JUST FANTASY?!! Or is this one happy girl getting Christmas early… YOU guys did it. Literally. All of it. Thank you, thank you, thank you. ❤️❤️❤️ #forgivethecheesebutwhenyoufeeltheloveyougottashoutitoutloud 😊

A post shared by @emilia_clarke on Nov 29, 2016 at 6:25am PST