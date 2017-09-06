AKUT

Schwarm der Woche: Emilia Clarke

Woche für Woche stellt euch die WIENER-Redaktion den Instagram-Account einer schönen jungen Frau vor. Die Auswahlkriterien sind einfach. Uns geht es nicht um möglichst viel nackte Haut, sondern um ästhetische Fotos und schöne Gesichter. Wir nehmen aber auch gerne Vorschläge entgegen.

Emilia Clarke ist nicht nur eine wunderschöne und talentierte Schauspielerin, wie sie als Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones unter Beweis stellt, sondern besitzt auch das von uns sehr geschätzte Talent sich selbst nicht ganz ernst zu nehmen. Das mögen wir vor allem an ihrem Instagram-Account ganz besonders. Deshalb gibt es heute ein bisschen weniger Bikini, dafür deutlich mehr Spaß am Leben. Auch wichtig. Eigentlich sogar wichtiger.

 