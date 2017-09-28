AKUT
Hugh Hefner ist tot: So wird auf Twitter getrauert
Hugh Hefner ist tot – und rückblickend lässt sich zweifelsfrei sagen, er hätte wirklich nach seinem berühmten Zitat „Das Leben ist zu kurz, um den Traum eines anderen zu leben“ gelebt.
Hugh Hefner ist 91-jährig gestorben. In seiner Playboy Mansion. Man könnte sich das deshalb jetzt sehr blöd stereotypisch vorstellen, doch das wollen wir nicht tun. Wir wollen es lieber mit US-Schauspieler Mark Hamill („Krieg der Sterne“) halten, der via Twitter schrieb, er habe den“Hef“ kurz vor der Premiere des ersten „Star Wars“-Films kennengelernt hätte sich sehr viel mehr Stereotypie und großkotziges Lebemann-Dasein erwartet. Stattdessen wurde er ein sehr loyaler Freund. Genauso wie Mark Hamill bekundeten viele weitere Prominente auf Twitter ihre Trauer um den Playboy-Gründer.
1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef😭 pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017
So sad to hear the news about @HughHefner. 😢 #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/IQiEYhMfvf
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) September 28, 2017
A great man, entrepreneur and innovator. Your legacy lives on. #Hef pic.twitter.com/36cRzlUPRw
— Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) September 28, 2017
RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw
— Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017
Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017
R.I.P. Hugh Hefner 😥 The American Icon who in 1953 introduced the world 2 Playboy mag and built the company into one of the most recognizable American Global brands in history , I am so grateful I had the opportunity to shoot many Playboy celebrity pictorials with u Hef❤️ thank u for picking me and Bringing me into the magical world of Playboy ! I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness 🙏🏼love u Hef #hughhefner #playboy #icon @playboy
Foto Header © Getty Images