Hugh Hefner ist tot: So wird auf Twitter getrauert

Hugh Hefner ist tot – und rückblickend lässt sich zweifelsfrei sagen, er hätte wirklich nach seinem berühmten Zitat „Das Leben ist zu kurz, um den Traum eines anderen zu leben“ gelebt.  

Hugh Hefner ist 91-jährig gestorben. In seiner Playboy Mansion. Man könnte sich das deshalb jetzt sehr blöd stereotypisch vorstellen, doch das wollen wir nicht tun. Wir wollen es lieber mit US-Schauspieler Mark Hamill („Krieg der Sterne“) halten, der via Twitter schrieb, er habe den“Hef“ kurz vor der Premiere des ersten „Star Wars“-Films kennengelernt hätte sich sehr viel mehr Stereotypie und großkotziges Lebemann-Dasein erwartet. Stattdessen wurde er ein sehr loyaler Freund. Genauso wie Mark Hamill bekundeten viele weitere Prominente auf Twitter ihre Trauer um den Playboy-Gründer.

