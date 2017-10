Schwarm der Woche: Mara Teigen

I wanted to give a huge THANK YOU to everyone over at @drkamdds office. For taking such good care of me and perfecting my smile ✨ I always have the best experience when visiting the office ✨❤️ thank you ❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️✨❤️

A post shared by Mara Teigen (@marateigen_) on Jul 24, 2017 at 11:31am PDT